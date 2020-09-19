The Management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has assured candidates applying for the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and other positions in the institution of appointments based on merit.

The Deputy Director of Corporate Services of the university, Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Oye-Ekiti on Saturday.

He explained that the vacant positions in all the faculties and departments of the university had been advertised for in its website, newspapers and other social media platforms for interested candidates to apply.

Ademuyiwa noted that the position of the vice chancellor and the registrar were esteem offices which would be occupied by persons with high integrity, decency, commitment and love for peace.

“I wish to assure our stakeholders and candidates who have applied for different vacant positions in our university that they will be appointed purely on merit.

“I want to refute all allegations levelled against the vice chancellor and the governing council that they are trying to impose person or persons to fill the position of the vice chancellor and registrar respectively.

“The university Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, is a hardworking, diligent, honest and trustworthy gentleman who believes in fairness.

“He is planning to make sure that the peace that he has been sustaining in the university for over four years remains after his tenure ends.

“The vice chancellor is also determined to ensure that nobody is deprived of his or her rightful positions inasmuch as such person qualifies for the position that he or she applied for,” he said.

Ademuyiwa also said the university’s Governing Council led by Dr Mohammed Yahuza, whom he described as a transparent man, was committed to developing it and making appointments based on merit.

He said the institution’s management was only advising those bent on destroying the good image of the vice chancellor and the institution by spreading false information regarding the recruitment of staff, to stop.

“The door of the corporate services department of the university is always open to anybody who wishes to verify any information regarding the mode of recruiting or any other issue,” he said.

Ademuyiwa, however charged journalists not to allow themselves to be used to spread false information which could destroy the image of the university.