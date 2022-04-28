FUOYE part-time institute announces admission opportunities into 24 academic programmes

Federal University Oye-Ekiti’s lnstitute of Part Time Studies (IPTS), has again announced admission opportunities for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The institute, through a public statement signed by its Secretary, Barrister Babajide Ogunjana, disclosed that there are 24 academic programs now available for prospective students in five faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, Agriculture, Management Sciences and Sciences.

The available programmes, according to him, are

B.SC Accounting, B.SC Business Administration, B.SC Criminology/Security Studies and B.SC Library and Information Science, B.SC Agric Economics and Extension, B.SC Food Science and Technology; B.SC Soil Science and Land Management; B.SC Sociology, B.SC Banking, and Finance; B.SC Political Science, B.SC Mass Communication and B.SC Psychology.

Others are B.A English and Literary Studies, B.A History and lnternational Studies, B.A Theatre and Media Arts, B.SC Demography and Social Statistics as well as B.SC Peace and Conflict Resolutions.

And also, B.SC Public Administration; B.SC Water Resources Management and Agro Meteorology, B.A Linguistics and Languages, B.Sc Animal Production and Health, B.Sc lnternational Relations; BSc Economics and Development Studies, B.Sc and Sociology.

It will be recalled that FUOYE began the maiden academic session (2020/2022) of the IPTS in September last year after sales of application forms for 20 academic programmes. The institute successfully admitted over 2000 candidates into the first degree academic programmes of 17 Departments.

The institute began the first phase of the 2021/2022 admission exercise in February 28, 2022 and had its screening exercise from April 21 to 22, 2022 after which many who passed the screening were admitted.

The Director of the institute, Dr. Omolade Adeleke said: “Interested candidates who wish to pursue degree courses in the above mentioned academic programmes are now welcome to obtain their forms via the online link of the University, http://www.ecampus.fuoye.edu.ng/putme.

“After logging onto the link, click on the icon, New Applicant, to create your profile. This will lead to assigning of an application number/form number for you. The assigned application number must be properly kept for future endeavours. The candidate can then log into the portal with the application number to make payment for application form, upload passport, results and other files. Application form is a non-refundable fee of N20,000.

“We wish to use this medium to express our profound appreciation to our amiable, hardworking, selfless and highly innovative Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, for his immense support for the institute”.

“We also wish to use this medium to assure prospective students that you will have a hitch-free academic session which cannot be disrupted by any strike action or students’ riots, ” he assured.

Speaking further on the commencement of the admission process for the next academic session, he said: “As usual, the academic pogrammes are available in two models; Part Time (weekend) and Daily Part Time (Regular). So, students have the opportunity to apply for both Daily Part Time and the weekend part time programmes. The Daily Part runs for the normal years of the duration of the course of study just as the regular programmes of the University, while the weekend programmes have an extra year added to the normal or regular duration of the programmes.”

He added that prospective students can reach the institute through the following contacts: 08056285817, 07035971808.