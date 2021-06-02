An Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre and Media Arts of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Dr. Desen Jonathan Mbachaga, has been suspended over an alleged sexual harassment report.

This was contained in a statement by Foluso Ogunmodede, the Chief Information Officer to the university’s Vice Chancellor.

Dr. Mbachaga was suspended after a panel set up by the institution’s Faculty of Arts established a prima facie evidence of sexual harassment against him.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, according to the statement, will pave the way for a five-member committee set up by the VC, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, to further probe the allegation.

Ogunmodede said: “The vice chancellor of FUOYE, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, who has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of sexual harassment against students of the institution, has consequently approved the suspension of Dr. Mbachaga to allow for proper investigation into the matter.

“He has also mandated the Dean Faculty of Arts, Professor Tajudeen Opoola, to conduct proper investigation into another allegation of sexual harassment against another lecture in the same department, and submit a report in due time for necessary actions.”