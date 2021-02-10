The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) on Wednesday inaugurated over 80 projects executed at its Oye and Ikole Ekiti campuses by the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inauguration ceremony was held at the Oye Ekiti campus of the university.

NAN reports that some of the completed projects inaugurated include the university library, 500 capacity lecture theatre, theatre arts complex, and Faculty of Art building.

Others include; Foundry building, Faculty of Engineering workshop building, Faculty of Agriculture complex, male student hostel, Faculty of Pharmacy building and Faculty of Management Science phase

among others.

In his remarks, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Soremekun, appreciated God for his support and protection over the past five years of his tenure and the ability to achieve great success in the development of FUOYE.

He noted that the achievement that was recorded by his administration was a result of his determination and passion for excellence.

” I am grateful to the almighty God for making today a reality, before we were able to achieve this great achievement, the university had experienced lots of storms but God silenced the storms.

” Aside for the passion I have for excellence, the other secret behind these achievements was that I was able to manage the funds that were given to the university by the Federal government judiciously.

” I want to urge my colleagues to be committed to the development of the university.

‘It is a challenge that I want those people who will be handling the affairs of the university to take up as the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, will officially take over from me on Thursday,” he said.

Also, the Chairperson , Project Commissioning Committee, Bolatito Akande, appreciated both the Federal and the state governments for their immense support in promoting and executing projects on both the university campuses in Oye and Ikole Ekiti.

She commended the administration of the outgoing vice chancellor for repositioning the university and increasing its visibility among universities in Nigeria.

Akande noted that with the support and approval of the Federal Government and its agencies and in spite of paucity fund, the university completed over 80 projects, furnished and occupied by FUOYE staff.

She added that several laboratories have been completed, furnished in both campuses in Oye and Ikole Ekiti respectively.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, described Prof. Soremekun as a magician and commended him for his great achievements.

Fayemi urged the outgoing vice chancellor to continue his good works and dedication to national and human development.

Representative of the University Governing Council Chairman, Dr Muhammad Yahuza, commended the management of the institution under the leadership of Prof. Soremekun for its commitment to excellence and utmost dedication to duty.

Other dignitaries who were present at the event include; the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Adejuwon, management staff and friends of the outgoing vice chancellor.