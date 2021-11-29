FUOYE holds 5th, 6th combined convocation

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has concluded plans for its 5th and 6th Combined Convocation ceremony for the graduands of the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

In an e-statement co-signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Foluso Ogunmodede and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the VC, Wole Balogun and made available at the weekend to newsman in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, they disclosed that activities for the 5th and 6th combined convocation ceremony would hold between 13th and 19th December, 2021.

Besides, the statement said that the convocation ceremony would commence with a Convocation Press Conference to be hosted by the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, at the institution’s Council Chamber.

This will be followed by the university’s third Inaugural Lecture to be delivered by a Professor of Comparative Politics and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (DVC), Administration, Prof. Jeremiah Shola Omotola.

The inuagural lecture, which would be delivered by Omotola entitled, The Troubled Trinity: Elections, Democracy and Development in Nigeria, would hold at the Faculty of Science lecture theatre at 2p.m.

On Wednesday, December 15, the foundation laying ceremony and fund-raising programme for the Alumni complex will hold at 10a.m. to precede the fourth Inaugural lecture of the University, which will be delivered by a Professor of Food Science and FUOYE’s immediate past Dean of the School of Post Graduate Studies, (SPGS), Prof. Mojisola Oyarekua at the Faculty of Science lecture theatre by 2p.m.

The Convocation lecture, entitled : “Responding to, and Building Forward in Times of Emergencies: How Prepared are Nigerian Universities?”, will, on Thursday, December 16, be delivered by a former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola of the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry, University of Ibadan, Nigeria. Venue of the Convocation lecture is the Faculty of Science lecture theatre and the event holds from 2p.m. to 5p.m.

On Friday, December 17, there will be an Induction of FUOYE Engineering students into the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), as well as the launching of a Mail Dispatch Mobile Robot, created by Dr. O.O Martins of Mechatronics department.

This would hold at the FUOYE Engineering Faculty complex, Ikole campus, between 9a.m. and 10: 30a.m.

This will be followed by the commissioning of FUOYE automobile workshop from 10:30am also at the Ikole campus. Jumat service will follow suit at the University mosque by 1p.m. while the University Convocation play will be performed by students of FUOYE’s Department of Theatre and Media Arts for the audience’s delight at the Theatre Arts complex from 3p.m. to 5p.m. same day.

Saturday , December 18 is the grand finale, the Convocation Day and the day will feature the investiture and award of honourary Doctor of Letters Degrees on the Attah Igala land, who doubles as FUOYE’s Chancellor, HRM Matthew Opaluwa, Dr. Nuhu Yakubu, former CEO, NBTE and a one time INEC National Commissioner, and Victoria A. Samson, founder and Managing Director, Bovas and Co Limited.

Award of degrees of postgraduates and graduates as well as Vice-Chancellor’s awards of excellence to deserving members of staff will follow suit after the investiture and the Convocation ceremony will end on a note of celebration with a cocktail party.

On Sunday, December 19, a Thanksgiving service would hold at the University’s Chapel of Transformation to finalize the convocation ceremony activities.