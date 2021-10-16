FUOYE has zero tolerance for social vices – Vice-Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, says the institution has zero tolerance for social vices among its students.

Fasina said this at a news conference to herald the 10th matriculation ceremony of the university on Saturday in Oye-Ekiti.

He explained that the university had been repositioned in all aspects to ensure that discipline and qualitative teaching and learning were given priority.

Fasina charged the newly admitted students of the institution not to indulge in any form of social vices that could jeopardise their studentship.

Fasina noted that any student who violates the rules and regulations of the university would be sanctioned to serve as deterrent to others.

”The university management has zero tolerance for social vices, any student who violates the university rules and regulations will be show the way out of the university.

“We are ready and well equipped to ensure that FUOYE and its students have a global recognition because we have academic scholars to help us achieve these desired goals.

”The university management is committed to proper training, discipline and building leaders to impact positively in the development of Nigeria,” he said.

Fasina added that any lecturer who violates the university rules and regulations would equally be sanctioned.

”Recently, some lecturers were sacked by the governing council of the university for sexual harassment of female students.

”Similarly, some students who indulged in examination malpractices and were caught have all been expelled.

”The university is moving fast with its academic calendar and distraction will not be tolerated,” he said.

Fasina assured the matriculating students that his administration would continue to promote a good learning environment to enhance their academic performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 7,000 students were admitted into the university for 2020/2021 academic session.