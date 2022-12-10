FUOYE has no plan to increase fees – Management

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, has said it is not planning to increase school fees in view of the call for more university funding by stakeholders.

The FUOYE Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, described the inclusion of FUOYE among the list of the federal universities allegedly planning hike in tuition fees as “strange.”

A report had on Saturday listed federal universities which had increased their school fees and listed FUOYE among those planning to increase theirs.

But in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor on Media Matters, Wole Balogun, on Saturday, titled, “News alert: FUOYE not planning to increase fees, says management,” the university urged the public, particularly students and parents to discard the report.

Balogun stated, “The attention of the management of FUOYE has been drawn to a report in a national daily alleging that FUOYE was among the federal universities planning a hike in their school fees and we strongly debunk such news and describe it as strange and untrue.

“The tuition fees in various faculties of the institution have remained as they were several sessions ago and there is no such plan to increase them. This truth can be verified on the university websites and various portals designed for students’ registration.

“We therefore urge our prospective and recently admitted students not to panic as such news of alleged fee hike is strange and untrue and should therefore be discarded.”





