Days after he was suspended from office over allegation of misconduct, the Governing Council of Federal University Oye-Ekiti has sacked the university’s Registrar, Olatunbosun Odusanya.

The Council chaired by Dr. Mohammed Yahuza, took the decision on Tuesday.

A statement co-signed by the Chief Information Officer and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede and Wole Balogun and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, disclosed that Odusanya’s appointment was terminated during the Council’s meeting.

However, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has allayed the fear being allegedly entertained in the university community that following the exit of the Registar, the university would come after those he had allegedly recruited in what has now been confirmed as irregular excercise.

Specifically, Fasina said those entertaining such fear should perish the thought as his administration was not going to go after any member of staff.

Odusanya was on 20th April, 2021, suspended from office to pave the way for proper investigation into allegations of irregular appointment during the recruitment exercise of the university between 1st August, 2020 and 10th February, 2021.

His sack, however, was approved by the University Governing Council on Tuesday after critically looking at a report by the Council Disciplinary Committee set up to review the report of the Investigative Committee which reviewed all appointments during the said period.

However, the Council has approved Mufutau Ibrahim as FUOYE’s Acting Registrar.

There had been insinuations from several quarters within and outside the university that the Fasina- led management had embarked on a witch-hunt with a view to sacking members of staff who got recruited within the time now tagged ‘irregular appointment’ by Odusanya contrary to the university’s regulations.

But clearing the air on the matter, the statement said the VC was not interested going after any member of staff. It said the new VC has said his mission was never to sack any member of staff but to improve on the well-being and welfare of staff.

The statement read: “For me as the VC, my emergence was God’s divine mandate and project. So, l will not work against anyone. I have no plan to sack any staff member of our great Ivory Tower.

“However, in line with the Council’s directive, we will review all the said appointments with a view to regularising all appointments that measure up to our standards, most notably departmental needs, qualifications, proper placement and due process.

“My passion has always been to make life very conducive and comfortable for anyone around me and this is what I have always dedicated my life to. God has really helped me and fought for me. I have nothing to do than to love people around me and spread happiness to all.

“I assure you, no one will be a victim of the suspension of the Registrar by the Governing Council of our great citadel of learning.

“Rather, staff members shall continue to enjoy the best in terms of incentives to work, proper training to hone their skills and amazing welfare packages that will continue to gladden their hearts.”