The National Universities Commission has described the Federal University, Oye Ekiti as the fastest growing young university in Nigeria.

The NUC team, led by Prof. Saint Gbilekaa, said this on Thursday while on an accreditation visit to three of the departments of the university in Oye-Ekiti.

Gbilekaa noted that there had been an impressive improvement in infrastructure development in the university.

The NUC accreditation team was at FUOYE to assess three of the academic programmes being offered its students. They are: Theatre and Media Arts, Sociology and Demography and Social Statistics.

Gbilekaa led the team to assess FUOYE’s Department of Theatre and Media Arts, Professors Uche Isiugo-Abanihe and Gyong Emmanuel led the team to assess the Departments of Demography, Social Statistics and Sociology respectively.

Also, a renowned Professor of English from the University of Ibadan, Prof. Remi Oriaku, led the team to assess FUOYE’s Department of English and Literary Studies.

All the team members while speaking after their assessments lauded the institution for its giant strides in its infrastructural development.

“Having visited the campuses before and seen little beginning from infrastructure development you had then, we are impressed with the improvement in FUOYE today.

“And going by the words of the Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr Yinka Ademuyiwa, this may be the fastest growing young university in Nigeria.”

Reacting on behalf of the management, the deputy vice chancellor of FUOYE, Professor Olusola Omotola, implored the accreditation team to first consider that FUOYE is a young university.

Omoyola, who represented the vice chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina, also reminded the team that young university had since its inception been equally affected by paucity of funds being made available to federal universities.

He added that despite the challenges of funding, the institution had done its best to fulfill its mandate by providing conducive teaching and learning environment and adequate facilities for its students.