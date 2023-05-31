FUOYE dismisses report on ‘battalion millipede invasion’ of campus

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has dismissed a reporton purported invasion by a ”battalion of millipedes” on the campus.

In a statement issued by the Chief Security Officer of the university, Paul Ogidi, it dismissed the report as fake news.

“The incident of some insects spreading in some parts of the premises of the campus is as a result of the rainy season.

“The management noticed it just a week ago and immediately fumigated the university campus properly,” the mangement said.

Also in his reaction, the Chief Medical Director of FUOYE Health Centre, Dr Olawale Musibau said cases of multiple of centipedes and not milipedes appearing on the university campus was not limited to the institution environment.

Musibau said management of the university has already swung into action by fumigating the environment and carried out necessary sanitation.

Similarly, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, said there was no cause for alarm over the alleged invasion of centipedes.

”We are also making plans to get rid of the overgrown grasses around us,” he said.