FUOYE Directors hail Fasina on milestone achievements

Several Directors manning the directorates of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) have poured encomiums on the Vice-Chancellor of the upwardly mobile Ivory Tower, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, for his giant strides in all areas of development since his assumption in office two years ago.

Directors of the Institute of Part-Time Studies, Dr. Adeleke Omolade, Director of the Directorate of Pre-Degree, Prof. Adefemi Adekunle, Director of FUOYE Ventures, Dr. Abiodun Arowolo, Director of JUPEB, Dr. Gabriel Ogunleye were among others who poured encomiums on the VC for having performed admirably well in office as he celebrates two years as the fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE on February 11, 2023.

They hailed him in particular for prompt promotion of staff members leading to the promotion of about 40 professors in his tenure, and rapid improvement on infrastructure and more conducive learning and teaching environment.

This was just as the university held its 12th matriculation ceremony for the 2022/2023 academic session last Friday, January 13 amidst pomp and pageantry.

According to the VC who charged the newly admitted students to pay their school fees promptly as that was the only way they could be sure of their studentship with FUOYE, the institution had matriculated more than 7,300 fresh students on Friday.

Revealing the recent milestones under the Fasina administration in his institute, Dr. Adeleke said: “Year 2022 remains the year full of milestone achievements by the administration of Professor Abayomi Fasina in the Institute of Part-time studies. These achievements were made possible following the support given by the vice chancellor to the management of the Institute of part-time studies to prioritize collaboration with host communities where the Institute of part-time studies is located. Among many of these achievements are the following:

“Possession of a block of public library donated by Chief Femi Ajayi to the Institute of Part-time studies, Ire Ekiti. Setting up of computer Laboratory donated by Aare Adebayo Akomolafe to the computer science department of the institute of part-time studies. The laboratory which is equipped with 50 desktop computers and other gadgets is due for commissioning during the 7th convocation of the University.

(3) Foundation laying ceremony of 250 capacity JAMB standard CBT center with 275 laptops. The CBT center is donated by Aare Adebayo Komolafe from Ire Ekiti to the Institute of Part-time Studies, Ire Ekiti Campus, Federal University Oye Ekiti. This is expected to form part of events slated for the 7th convocation ceremony

(4) Commissioning of the brand new mini campus of the Institute of Part-time studies at Ikole Ekiti. The campus with state-of-the-art facilities is donated by the Ikole Development Union and sponsored by Barrister Kayode Filani. The campus is located on about 20 plots of land with lecture halls and offices already built and furnished. More buildings are also under construction. This mini campus is expected to be commissioned by the VC during the 7th convocation ceremony at Ikole Ekiti

(5) Commissioning of the new Toyota Hiace 18-seater bus donated to the Institute of Part-time studies by Aare Komolafe Adebayo foundation. This will also form part of the events during the 7th convocation ceremony,” he said.