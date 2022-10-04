FUOYE debunks rumoured resumption date

The Management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has debunked a rumour which has gone viral on the social media that the institution would be resuming for academic activities on the October 10th, 2022.

The fake news, which has FUOYE logo, with headline, “FUOYE Resumption Date 2022/2023, reads in part: “FUOYE resumption date is 10th October, 2022

“Academic activities are set to resume in Federal University Oye-Ekiti as the management has announced October 10th October, 2022 as the current resumption date for fresh and returning students while registration will commence on 10th October, 2022.”

Reacting to the fake news, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, via a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media Matters, Wole Balogun, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, described it as false as FUOYE is not making any of such plan to resume academic activities yet.

Warning further, the statement reads:

“Members of the public and particularly our teeming students are enjoined to ignore the fake news currently going viral on the social media that the institution is resuming academic activities on 10th October, 2022.

“This is false and a handiwork of some idle hands who are mischievously out to misinform unsuspecting members of the public. FUOYE has not announced resumption of academic activities so any news laying claim to such is fake and should be so dismissed by the general public.

“If and when the coast is clear for resumption of academic activities on our twin campuses in Oye-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti respectively,

the institution will convey the message to our students via the appropriate and official means. “