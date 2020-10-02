The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti on Friday said the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has been exonerated from the allegations of wrong payment of salaries.

The council’s committee, presided over by Prof. Patrick Okolo, made the declaration in a statement signed and issued in Oye-Ekiti.

The statement reads: “Allegations levelled against Prof. Abayomi Fasina, bordering on collection of double salaries was frivolous, unfounded, baseless and antagonistic.

“Prof. Fasina was duly appointed on sabbatical on Jan. 1, 2015 in FUOYE, having been duly released by his then employers, Ekiti State University (EKSU).

“The committee cannot establish any case of double salaries paid to him between October 2016 and February 2017.

“He was paid salary of a professor on sabbatical instead of that of a visiting professor.

“Even though he used accumulated leave of 189 days from January 4, 2016 to September 22, 2016 at FUOYE, this leave was duly approved via a letter.

“Fasina did not only inform the university authorities through a letter, he actually refunded the money, a total sum of N720,000 at N120,000 per month between March, 2017 and August 2017.”

Based on the allegations of concurrent appointment, the committee noted that his tenure appointment did not at any time overlap.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee resolved that the allegations came from anonymous sources and should not have been considered.

Members of the council’s committee were Prof. Kester Ojokheter, then Dean of Education; Dr. Chika Asogwu, a lecturer in the Mass Communication Department; Suleiman Usman, Head Internal Audit; and Blessing Eyiolorunpe, Secretary.