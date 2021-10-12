FUOYE begins 2021/2022 admission screening exercise, pegs cut off mark

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has commenced the 2021/2022 admission screening exercise.

A statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, and co-signed by the Public Relations (PRO) of the University, Foluso Ogunmodede and Media Adviser to the VC, Wole Balogun, disclosed that the announcement for the commencement of the screening exercise was made public on Tuesday.

It added that only candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and made FUOYE their first choice are eligible for the screening.

The statement added that the cut-off mark for the screening is now pegged at 160.

The screening exercise is also available for interested candidates for Direct Entry who possess NCE, HND, and JUPEB etc.

For further information on available academic courses and procedures for the screening exercise, interested candidate should log on to http://ecampus. fuoye.edu.ng/putme.