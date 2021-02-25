The Senate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti has appointed Prof. Jeremiah Omotola as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration of the university.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Information Services, FUOYE, Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, made this known in a statement he issued in Oye-Ekiti on Thursday.

Ademuyiwa said the new deputy vice chancellor administration was the immediate past Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences of the university.

He said: “The Senate of Federal University Oye Ekiti, has unanimously appointed the immediate past Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences at the University, Prof. Jeremiah Omotola, as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration.

“He replaces Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, who was on Jan. 11, 2021 appointed as the 4th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University.”

Ademuyiwa noted that the senate meeting, which was the first in 2021, unanimously voted in support of the nomination of Omotola after Prof. Shittu Olubunmi, who was the second nominee, stepped down.

He said the newly appointed deputy vice chancellor was a close associate of the new vice chancellor, and would help to further strengthen and promote the development of the university.

Ademuyiwa assured members of staff and students of the institution that the vacant position of the dean of the faculty of social sciences would be filled soon.