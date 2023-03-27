FUOYE alerts public on fake VC social media accounts by scammers

Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has raised the alarm to alert members of the public about several fake social media handles and accounts already created by scammers who are impersonating the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, to manipulate unsuspecting members of the public and defraud them.

A statement by Wole Balogun, Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend, alerted the members of the public that there are several Facebook accounts already created by internet scammers with various pictures and profiles of the VC.

The statement read in part: “Members of the public are hereby alerted on the antics of scammers and internet fraudsters who are posing on various social media accounts, especially the Facebook, as the Vice-Chancellor , Federal University Oye-Ekiti and impersonating the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, with an intention to manipulate and defraud unsuspecting members of the public who are seeking friendship or some other favours from the VC.

There are more than five fake Facebook accounts we have discovered which have been created by the evil internet scammers to manipulate unsuspecting Facebook users.

Members of the public are warned to be very careful in dealing with such internet fraudsters as anyone or organisation who transacts business or any other matters with such people is doing such at his or her own risk.

Furthermore, the VC does not interact with the public on social media for any reason whatsoever.

Finally, all members of the public are hereby advised to follow the channels laid down by Federal University Oye-Ekiti in obtaining relevant information or transactions.”