FUOYE alerts public on fake cut-off marks

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has warned members of the public over fake 2023/2024 cut-off marks for the just concluded 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) that have already gone viral on social media.

It also warned the public to beware of internet fraudsters using fake social media identity/accounts of the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, to defraud people.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media Matters, Wole Balogun, at the weekend, the VC said :” The members of the public, and particularly the teeming Nigerian youths yearning to be admitted into our upwardly mobile Ivory Tower, the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, are hereby alerted on the activities of internet fraudsters who have cooked up fake 2023 UTME cut-off marks of the University for the 2023/24 admission exercise.

“We urge the public to ignore any of such cut-marks for now because our university is yet to release the cut-off marks for the 2023 UTME.

When such is ready, it will be officially announced through appropriate quarters, especially on the genuine website of the university.

“We also wish to alert the members of the public who are interested in partnering with us for progress and development to desist from establishing such relationships on social media. The VC or any member of the university management team cannot transact official business on social media. There are appropriate official channels to contact them. Members of the public are hereby warned to beware of internet fraudsters who are using fake social media accounts/identity of the VC to defraud unsuspecting victims.

“FUOYE remains the best in all ramifications and we give the best to our stakeholders in serving the Federal Government of Nigeria. Thank you.”