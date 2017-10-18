The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Funny Photo News: Rams eat Fayose’s presidential campaign poster

By The Eagle Online

Rams, in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, have opted for a rather curious meal: the presidential campaign poster of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.
And the posters they opted for were right there in front of Fayose’s campaign office in Ado-Ekiti.
Fayose announced his presidential campaign bid on September 28, 2017 in Abuja.
He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.
The party has, however, said its position remains that for the 2019 election, the position has been zoned to the North.

