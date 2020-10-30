Nigeria is bleeding. The nation is on the precipice of a revolution sparked by outrage and pain. How do we make sense of everything that is happening? Where do we go from here?

Public Eye is here to shine a light through the fog of confusion and fear and provide answers to these nagging questions.

With Public Eye, Funmi Iyanda brings together the different stakeholders affected by the many problems in Nigeria – police brutality, poor education, sexual abuse, and more – and those with the power to fix these problems.

The problems are not just discussed, but contextualised in a manner that highlights why these problems persist and the solutions.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming episode below: https://youtu.be/79uX5_WByXI

Public Eye will air every Sunday at 5pm from November 1 on TVC News.

You can catch it on any of these television channels: DStv (channel 418), StarTimes (channel 207), GOtv (channel 45), or channel 572 on Sky.

Public Eye is supported by the MacArthur Foundation.