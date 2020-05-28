The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), will on May 29 speak with Funmi Iyanda on an Instagram Live programme: “Public Eye.”

The theme for the week is: “COVID-19, Creative Industry and Nigeria’s Infrastructure.”

Fashola, a former Governor of Lagos State, will speak on effects of the global pandemic and its effects on infrastructural development in Nigeria.

Iyanda will also speak with Chairman of the Federal Government Creative Industry Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Ali Baba.

The popular comedian and entrepreneur will discuss the best ways to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the creative industry.

Supported by MacArthur Foundation, Public Eye is broadcast on Instagram Live every Friday at 8pm.