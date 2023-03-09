Funmi Iyanda appointed into jury for 2023 Prix Prictet award

Media entrepreneur Funmi Iyanda has been named as one of the judges for the 10th cycle of the Prix Prictet award.

Founded in 2008 by the Pictet Group, the Prix Pictet is the world’s leading award for photography and sustainability.

The Prix Pictet aims to harness the power of all genres of photography to draw global attention to issues of sustainability, especially those concerning the environment.

The jury for the 10th cycle of the award features curators of major museums as well as journalists and critics, including Ms Iyanda, Jan Dalley, Sally Mann, Professor Sir David King, Duncan Forbes, Jeff Rosenheim and Philippe Bertherat.

Pictet Group on Monday revealed the OYA Media CEO and Public Eye show host as part of the prestigious group of leading experts in the visual arts that will select the 12 shortlisted artists and the laureate for this year’s award.

On Tuesday, Iyanda said via Instagram that she was “honoured” to be part of the jury.

The 12 shortlisted artists will be announced at the Rencontres de Photography in Arles on July 6, with the winner revealed during an award ceremony on September 28 at the Victoria and Albert Museum.