Funke Akindele’s stepson reacts to failed marriage

The stepson of Funke Akindele-Bello, Benito, has reacted to the failed marriage of the actress to his dad, Abdulrasheed Bello.

The stepson spoke via his Twitter handle shortly after the announcement of the collapse of the marriage by his dad.

Recall that Benito had before now said that both his stepfather and stepmom were living a lie in the then six-year-old marriage.

He said both of them were adulterous.

He had said then: “Funke Akindele and my dad both cheated on each other.

“They are not really together.”

Reacting after his dad, also known as JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page to announce that the marriage had collapsed, Benito wrote on his Instagram story: “I spoke the truth mehn.”