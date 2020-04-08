Funke Akindele’s party: Naira Marley, ex-Governorship candidate detained

Popular musician, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party for the 2019 election in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, are among the seven persons in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command for flouting the restriction order imposed by the Federal and Lagos State Governments over the Coronavirus Disease in the country.

Both of them were among the many others who attended the birthday bash thrown on Saturday by popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, for her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, about seven of those who flouted the law to attend the party are in custody.

Elkana said: “About seven persons among several others who flouted the stay at home order of the state government to attend a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, have reported to the police.”

Unlike the Bellos who has e been arraigned and sentenced, the others are still being held in custody pending their trial.

On Monday, the couple were sentenced to one week of community service and asked to pay a fine of N100,000 each.

They are also to be in lockdown for two weeks at a location to be determined by the Lagos State Government.

Elkana warned that those who have refused to turn themselves in would be arrested.