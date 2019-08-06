Award-winning actress and producer, Funke Akindele a.k.a Jenifer, will direct and act in a leading role in new EbonyLife film, ‘Your Excellency’.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ‘Jenifa’ actress announced the project on her Instagram @funkejenifaakindele.

She said: “Your Excellency has a great script, excellent cast and an experienced production team, so I’m looking forward to making the best possible film.

“It’s great to be working with Aunty Mo again, so soon after the success of ‘Chief Daddy’, and hopefully, we can make another hit movie.”

‘Your Excellency’ tells the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump.

Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender – all through the power of social media.

As the political drama unfolds, it seems possible that even the most inept candidate, with little to offer voters except viral soundbites and amusing antics, can mount a serious challenge for the presidency.

Mo Abudu, Executive Producer, also expressed her delight over the creative partnership. Commenting on Instagram, she said, “EbonyLife Films is really excited to have Funke Akindele at the helm, directing her first feature.

She said: “Her knack for telling a good story, her comedic instincts and an incredible work ethic make her the perfect choice for this film.

“Everyone will be able to relate to the characters and the way in which social media is shaping our lives and the country’s future.”

While this is Akindele’s debut as a feature film director, she is an experienced producer of eight movies, including the widely acclaimed ‘Jenifa’ and ‘The Return of Jenifa’.

She achieved wide acclaim for producing and starring in popular television series ›Jenifa’s Diary’, which became the most-watched family series in Nigeria.