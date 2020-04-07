Funke Akindele-Bello’s prosecution, lesson for all – TAMPAN President

Bolaji Amusan, National President, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, on Monday said that Funke Akindele-Bello’s prosecution should be great lesson for all and not only celebrities.

Amusan told the News Agency of Nigeria that Akindele-Bello had been an outstanding actress, law abiding, easy going and hardworking person.

The association president said it was, however, unfortunate she had to face the wrath of the law due to the violation of government directives.

He advised every Nigerian to remain law abiding and not toy with government rules and regulations.

Amusan added that the development should teach everyone some lessons, saying that no one is above the law.

He said: “It is unfortunate this is happening to Funke.

“She is an easy-going fellow, hardworking and law abiding.

“She has never been of unruly behaviour.

“It is really painful for me, but there is nothing we can do, but to go in line with court ruling.

“She has built a reputable image over the years.

“This should serve as lesson to all.

“This is a play out of the rule of law.

“Nobody is above the law and I hope Nigerians will learn from the entire scenario.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the actress was arrested on April 5 for violating COVID-19 induced social distancing directive.

She contravened the directive when she organised an indoor birthday party for her husband, abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, at their Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The party had over 20 people in attendance.

Akindele-Bello and her husband were subsequently arraigned before a Lagos State Magistrate Court on Monday, where they pleaded guilty and were sentenced for flouting social distancing regulation.

Akindele and her husband were each fined N100,000 by the Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Yewande Aje-Afunwa, also ordered that they should serve 14-day community service amongst other sanctions.

She described their action as reckless.

