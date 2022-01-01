Funke Adejumo celebrates husband hours after attack by Nollywood actress

Clergywoman, Funke Felix-Adejumo, has shown off her husband on Instagram and hailed him hours after actress Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, asked about his whereabouts.

Recall that Inyama called out the clergywoman after she advised women to cover their husband’s nakedness.

Felix-Adejumo had said there are no perfect husbands.

Reacting to her comment, VInyama asked where her husband was as she is always the one that is seen and heard.

She wrote: “Madam Preacher….Almost all your attacks are on Women

“The fact that you wear the trousers in your marriage doesn’t mean you should keep attacking women.

“You only talk about what the woman should or should not do….always.

“I can’t even place your husband’s face.

“Are you home long enough to do all you preach? Cause I see you in different countries most times.

“Marriage is a union between ‘2’ people….there’s no ‘Perfect’.

“l would love to hear your husband preach about you if he ever does.”

In an apparent response to Inyama, Felix-Adejumo on Saturday evening shared photos of her husband on her Instagram page.

She stated that he trained her and released her to the world.

She went on to thank him for 37 years of loving her.

Felix-Adejumo wrote: “My King My Oasis Of Calm. My Boy Friend My Collaborator My Confronter My ‘Alaanu’ (Helper).

“You Trained Me & Released Me To My World You Stand Tall Among Many Thank You For 37 Years Of Loving Me.

“We Are Just Warming Up.

“I Paused To Thank You For An Amazing 2021 My Ishola My Own Prince Aderemi 2022 Is Going To Be Very ‘SWEET’ Loving You In All Shades & Colors.”