The Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Father Mathew Kukah, has described his mother, Janet Kukah, as kind-hearted, prayerful and generous.

The bishop eulogised his mother, who died at the age of 86, describing her as generous and without ethno-religious biases at her funeral service on Friday at St Mathew Catholic Church, Achuna, Sarkin Ikulu community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

“My Mother was extraordinarily generous, she gives gifts to people.

Kukah said: “When I send her a bag of rice, it does not last a week because she gives it out.

“There was a time she distributed food shortly after a crisis and people cautioned her for giving Muslim women food, but she said hunger has no religion.”

Kukah said his mother was a quintessential politician who in spite of her lack of education was able to analyse and envisage the likely performance of political candidates.

He thanked the clergy, political and traditional leaders for attending the burial, saying her death was a celebration of life because she made her way right with God before her demise.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, prayed for God to have mercy on the soul of the deceased.

The Chairman, represented by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, described the deceased as contributing to humanity, both local and internationally, through her children.

Lalong said the government and people of Plateau State prayed for her soul to rest in peace, adding that her son Kukah has always encouraged him in his political career.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the community leader of the area, Agwam Ajulu, Yohanna Kukah, described the deceased as a composer of many songs in the Ikulu dialect.

He lauded her commitment in women fellowship in the community and impacting of lives through welfare packages, saying her legacy would be recorded in the annals of the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman and President, Southern Kaduna People’s Union, Jonathan Asake, were among the dignitaries that attended the ceremony.