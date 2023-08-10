FUNAAB produces 118 first class graduates at 30th convocation

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta says the institution produced 2,823 graduates, with 118 of them making the institution’s First Class honour’s list.

Prof. Olusola Kehinde, the school’s Vice Chancellor, disclosed this on Thursday in Abeokuta, when he briefed newsmen.

The briefing was ahead of the university’s 30th convocation.

According to Kehinde, the convocation will be held on August 11 for first degree graduates and August 12 for other categories of graduates.

The vice chancellor explained that a total of 1,094 made the Second Class Upper division category, while 188 others were listed as Third Class honours graduates.

Kehinde stated that 16 Postgraduate Diploma, 215 Masters and 113 PhDs academic certificates would also be awarded to meriting students at the ceremony.

According to him, 266 others bagged Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

He said a former Education Minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, would deliver the convocation lecture on Saturday.

The vice chancellor also used the occasion to unveil a 200 capacity undergraduate hostel, Animal Demonstration Laboratory and an abattoir to serve both the university community and members of the public.

He also unveiled a 300 sitting capacity lecture hall with service centre, which were inaugurated by the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; Olowu of Owu, Prof. Saka Matemilola; and Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon.