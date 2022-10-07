FUNAAB Abeokuta gets acting VC

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has appointed Prof. Babatunde Kehinde as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The University Head of Public Relations, Kola Adepoju, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta Friday.

Adepoju, however, said that Kehinde, a Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics, would assume office on November 1.

He said that the outgoing Vice – Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako would remain the VC till October 31.

Until his ratification by the Governing Council Thursday, Kehinde was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development).

“Prof. Kehinde attended University of Ibadan where he obtained B.Sc Degree in Agricultural Biology, Second Class Honours, Upper Division in 1987; M.Sc in 1990 and a Ph.D in 1994.

“He began his academic career at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta in March, 1994 as Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Plant Breeding and Seed Technology, and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2007,” he said.

Adepoju said that the acting VC had served the university in various capacities, which included Dean, College of Plant Science and Crop Production and Director, Institute for Human Resources and Development (INHURD).

The spokesman said that he was also a member of FUNAAB Governing Council; Chairman and member of notable Committees in the university.

“Apart from FUNAAB, Prof. Kehinde has contributed to the development of other universities.

“His impact at Lagos State University led to his appointment as the acting pioneer Dean, School of Agriculture of the institution.

“He was also a visiting lecturer at the Mendel University in Brno, Czech Republic,” Adepoju said.

He added that he served the nation as a member of the National Technical Working Group (Agriculture) for Vision 20:2020.

“Prof. Kehinde has published more than 50 scientific articles in national and foreign journals.

“He is happily married to Prof. Iyabode Kehinde, who presently is the university’s Director of Academic Affairs and they are blessed with children,” Adepoju said. NAN