An official of the Port Harcourt International Airport says fumigation, following operational approval by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, has been concluded ahead of its re-opening.

Kunle Akinbode, Assistant Manager, Operations, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Akinbode said the exercise was in line with the directive from NCAA over the planned re-opening of three major airports in the country, namely: Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

He said: “The plan ahead of airport re-opening is still with the NCAA.

“And as soon as it is approved, it will be made public.

“Even the Public Relations boss of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, has confirmed receiving several calls from the press demanding information on the authority’s preparedness for re-opening of the airports, and she has told them NCAA’s approval is what is being awaited.

“As we know, NCAA is the regulator of flight operations.

“So our entire operations depend largely on its decision.”

Akinbode, however, revealed that some innovative operational measures were being put in place to help check the spread of COVID-19 and others, as well as to improve hygiene at the airports.

“Right now, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the NCAA, would make public guidelines towards airport re-opening because our mode of operations may no longer be what it used to be,” he added.

NAN.