Full list of Senior Lawyers shortlisted for rank of SAN

The full list of Senior Lawyers shortlisted for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria has been released.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee released the complete list of the shortlisted Senior Lawyers on Thursday.

According to the list made available via a statement and as earlier reported by The Eagle Online, Abuja-based lawyer, Kayode Ajulo; Funmi, wife of Femi Falana (SAN); and daughter of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), Folashade Alli, were among those who made it.

The LPPC said in the statement on Thursday: “The LPPC by this notice announced the shortlisting of Applicants who qualified after the Advocates 1st and 2nd Filtration Stages, Academic pre-qualification and Academic 2nd filtration Exercise.

“Also after the Independent Appeals Hearing and Chambers Inspection Exercise, preparatory to the interview stage in the process for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on the successful Applicants for the year 2023.

ALSO READ:

Katsina set to begin scholarship awards to indigent students

PEPC: LP knocks Soyinka over comment on party’s alleged deceit

ALSO READ:

Katsina set to begin scholarship awards to indigent students

PEPC: LP knocks Soyinka over comment on party’s alleged deceit

“All qualified shortlisted Applicants are graded under two-category systems by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, namely Advocates and Academic Applicants respectively.”

The shortlisted applicants in the two categories:

SHORTLISTED ADVOCATE APPLICANTS IN ORDER OF SENIORITY AT THE BAR

FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ

LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ

KINGSLEY OSABUOHEIN OBAMOGIE, ESQ

FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ

ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANJI, ESQ

BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI, ESQ

DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA, ESQ

OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ

BABATUND E ADEOYE, ESQ

BABSEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ

EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ

KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ

NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ

AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ

IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ

OLAYIWOLA EMMANUE L AFOLABI, ESQ

SULE SHU’AIBU, ESQ

ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ

ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ

KAZEEM ADEKUNL E SOBALOJU, ESQ

SHEHU WADAABDULLAHI, ESQ

BAMIDELE IBIRONKE OLAWOYE, ESQ

OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJO, ESQ

FUNMI FALANA, ESQ

FELIX TAMARA UDENKE MEFA OKOROTIE, ESQ

OLUWAGBENGA SEUN AJAYI, ESQ

FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ

JOHN AGADA ELACHI, ESQ

BOLA RAZAQ GOLD, ESQ

PAUL KASIMANU WAMAD UEMENE, ESQ

RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ

OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ

PAUL YN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ

JONATHAN TAIDI GUNU, ESQ

TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ

OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ

CHRISTPHER ADAPAR UMAR, ESQ

CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA, ESQ

YEMI ADEWALE M’SBAUDEEN ADESINA, ESQ

OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ

OLUMIDE AKIN WALE OLUJINMI, ESQ

MUSA ADAMU ALIYU, ESQ

FIDELIS CHUK WUNONYE MBADUGHA, ESQ

ONYEMAECHI CHKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ

IKECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ

YAKUBU PHILEMON, ESQ

JOHNNY UGWUGWAYE AGIM, ESQ

ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM, ESQ

ISAIAH BOZIMO, ESQ

PRISCA OZOILOESIKE, ESQ

YAHAYA DAN’ASABE DANGANA, ESQ

ADEOLA OLUWASEUN ADEDIPE, ESQ

ADEDAYO SAMUE LADEDEJI, ESQ

CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU, ESQ

MUSAAHMED ATTAH, ESQ

AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE, ESO

OLAYEMI BADEWOLE, ESQ

SHORTLISTED ACADEMIC APPLICANTS IN ORDER OF SENIORITY AT THE BAR

PROF. JOHN ALEWO AGBONIKA

PROF. OSY CHUKWU CHUKWUNYERE NWEBO

PROF. NLERUM SUNDAY OKOGBULE

PROF. NNAMDI ONYEKA OBIARAERI

ALSO READ:

FG pledges to collaborate with Governors to harness solid mineral resources

PROF. MOHAMMED LAWAL AHMADU

PROF. NATHANIEL AHAGBUE INEGBEDION

PROF. VIOLET AIGBOKHAEVBO

PROF. BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI

PROF. CHIMA JOSEPHAT UBANYIONWU

PROF. GANIYU ADEYEMI OKE

PROF. BENEDICTA LOPEZ DAUDU

PROF. OMONIYI BUKOLA AKINOLA

The LPPC added in the statement on Thursday: “The General Public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence of the above-listed Applicants.

“Any complaint(s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to by the author before a Court of Record in Nigeria.”