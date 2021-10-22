Full list as LPPC adorns 72 with Senior Advocate of Nigeria rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has elevated 72 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The LPPC revealed this in a statement by the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello.

It said on Thursday it took the decision at its 149th plenary session that held on October 21.

The committee disclosed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, would swear-in the new SANs on December 8 at the Supreme Court premises.

The committee said it notified prospective applicants that application for the 2022 exercise would not commence until a date to be announced in January.

According to the LPPC,a sub-committee has been set to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of SAN effective from the 2034 application year.

Successful lawyers who made the 2021 list include the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu; a former Secretary General of the Nigerian Bar Association; Emeka Obegolu; and seven professors drawn from the academics.

Others are George Audu Anuga, Simon Lough, Eko Eko, Ayo Olorunfemi, Reuben Atabo, John Adele, Shaibu Aruwa, Eyitayo Fatogun, Jacob Usman, Tajudeen Oladoja, Salman Ayinla, Adeola Omotunde, Mathew Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako, Hassan El-Yakub and Ishaq Hussaini.

Those from the academic are Bankole Sodipo, Prof. Christian Wigwe, Prof. Ajagbe Oyewo, Prof. Rasheed Ijaodola, Prof. Oluyinka Omorogbe, Dr. Josephine Agbonika, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Prof. Edoba Omoregie and Prof. Abiola Sanni.

The full list:

Academics

Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo, Prof. Christian Chizundu Wigwe, Prof. Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo, Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola, Prof. Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe, Dr. Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, Prof. Edoba Bright Omoregie, Prof. Abiola Olaitan Sanni and Dr. Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu.

Advocates

George Audu Anuga, Simon Asember Lough, L Eko Ejembi Eko, Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi, Reuben Okpanachi Atabo, John Ogwu Adele, Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa, Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun, Jacob Johnson Usman, Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja, Salman Jawando Ayinla, Adeola Rasaq Omotunde, Mathew Gwar Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako, Hassan Usman El-Yakub, Ishaq Magaji Hussaini, Samuel Atung, Mohammed Abdulhamid, Kabiru Aliyu and Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani, Uche Sunday Awa, Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa, Philip Ndubuisi Umeh, Peter Aguigom Afuba, Felix Anayo Onuzulike, Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu, Benjamin Nworah Osaka, Ikenna Okoli, Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora, Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu, Clement Onwuenwunor, Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka, Anthony Obinna Mogboh, Victor Ugwuezumba Opara, Kamasuode Wodu, Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi, Sammie Abiye Somiari, Ogaga Ovrawah, Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye, Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe, Marcellous Eguvwe Oru, Mark Okebuinor Mordi, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, Fredricks Ebos Itula, Ibrahim Idris Agbomere, Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi, Bolarinwa Olotu, Adekola Olawale Fapohunda, Adekunle Akanbi Ojo, Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun, Rotimi Sheriff Seriki, Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola, Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye, Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade, Afolabi Fatai Kuti, Francis Omotosho, Ayodeji Adedipe, Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola, James Akingbola Akinola, Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed, Dauda Adekola Mustapha and Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi.