Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo emerges as transfer target for Tottenham

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report.

The 25-year-old was often forced to compete with Issa Diop and Tim Ream for starts at Craven Cottage last season.

But nevertheless, he played a key role in Fulham’s push for a top-half finish.

Adarabioyo scored one goal in 25 top-flight appearances for Marco Silva’s side and played the full 90 minutes in each of their last 10 Premier League fixtures, helping the Cottagers end the campaign 10th in the table.

The former Manchester City youngster has made a name for himself in the heart of the Fulham backline since joining for a mere £1.4 million in 2020, but his contract expires at the end of next season.

The Cottagers recently activated an extension in Adarabioyo’s deal to prevent him leaving the club on a free transfer this summer, but talks over a longer-term deal are yet to bear fruit.

According to Sky Sports News, Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Adarabioyo’s situation at Craven Cottage, and he is one of several centre-back targets for new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The report added that Spurs are weighing up a formal approach for the centre-back, who is apparently keen to take on a new challenge in his career for the 2023-24 season.

While Fulham boss Silva is determined to keep Adarabioyo at Fulham, the Cottagers could be pressured into a sale this summer if he decides not to renew his contract beyond 2024.

Adarabioyo boasts a total of three goals and two assists from 107 games in a Fulham jersey, helping the Cottagers return to the Premier League at the first time of asking by winning the 2021-22 Championship title.

The former England Under-19 international’s home-grown status is also believed to be appealing to Tottenham, who have already lost Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet ahead of the new campaign.

Lenglet was a regular fixture in the Tottenham backline, and a permanent move was believed to have been discussed at one stage, but the Frenchman’s North London chapter has now come to a close.

Davinson Sanchez is also understood to be keen on an exit from Tottenham this summer, having been booed by his own fans in April’s 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth during Cristian Stellini’s short-lived tenure.

Sanchez found himself behind Lenglet, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Eric Dier in the pecking order, but the latter was also the subject of scathing criticism for his performances last season.

As is the case with Adarabioyo, Dier is due to become a free agent in 2024, and Tottenham are supposedly prepared to let the Englishman run down his contract and leave for nothing next year.

Roma’s Roger Ibanez, Leeds United’s Robin Koch and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi have also been mentioned as defensive reinforcements for Tottenham, but they could be forced to stump up as much as £60 million for the latter.