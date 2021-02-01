Fulham are reportedly looking to secure a loan deal for Bordeaux forward Josh Maja on deadline day.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic netting just twice in the Premier League this season, the Cottagers have been left short of goals in the final third.

According to Sky Sports News, Scott Parker is attempting to rectify the situation with the addition of former Sunderland striker Maja.

Maja contributed 17 goals from 49 appearances before earning his move to Ligue 1 in January 2019.

While the 22-year-old has only registered nine strikes from 45 matches in France’s top flight, over half of those outings have come from the substitutes’ bench.

Maja has netted just twice this season, his last goal coming in a 3-1 defeat at Marseille on October 17.