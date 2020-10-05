Fulham is moving for Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Reports claimed that Adarabioyo impressed with Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan last season and is available again.

The 23-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements at City and is likely to depart the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes.

Fulham are looking at a loan deal as manager Scott Parker attempts to strengthen his defence ahead of games against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace after the international break.

Adarabioyo made 35 appearances for Rovers last season but has not been involved under Pep Guardiola this term.