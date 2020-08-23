Fulham have joined West Ham and Crystal Palace by showing interest in QPR’s £20 million-rated winger Eberechi Eze.

Crystal Palace had a £12 million bid rejected earlier this summer.

Fulham, who have turned down a £22.5 million offer from Villarreal for midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, have seen their own bid to sign Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis on loan with view to buy rejected.

Eze, who started his career with QPR, enjoyed a superb season in 2019-20, scoring 14 goals in the Championship.

Manager Mark Warburton will be desperate to hang on to Eze, who finished just one goal behind teammates Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells in the club’s top scorers’ list.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea full-back, Jordan Aina, 18, is training with Fulham.