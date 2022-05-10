Fulham begins contract negotiations with Adarabioyo

Premier League new boys, Fulham has reportedly begun contract negotiations with Anglo-Nigerian central defender, Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Sun says Fulham is keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal to ward off interest this summer.

Manchester City academy product, Tosin will enter the final twelve months of his contract on July 1 and Fulham is hoping to extend this as soon as possible.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer and winter transfer windows with Newcastle United and Arsenal credited with an interest but stayed put at Fulham,

He was instrumental to the Cottagers winning the Championship and making an immediate return to the Premier League, making 41 starts and netting twice.

Tosin has the experience of playing in the Premier League with Fulham, which would come in handy next season if he does not jump ship to a bigger club.

Another player of Nigerian descent with Premier League experience in Josh Onomah is in a similar situation as Tosin with his contract also running out on June 30, 2023 but there’s a one-year option in the midfielder’s deal.