Youth groups under the aegis of Coalition of Fulani Youth Groups have urged governments at all levels to take steps towards ending extrajudicial killings.

The Convener of the coalition, Aminu Saleh, made the call at a news briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

Saleh, who read the communique issued at the end of a two-day meeting on issues affecting Fulani herdsmen in the country, described the extrajudicial killing as senseless and needless.

He said the groups were worried at the spate of unprovoked attacks on Fulani herdsmen in different parts of the country.

The convener stated that Fulani people as Nigerians reserved the rights to travel, live and graze anywhere in the country.

“It is within their rights in the constitution, enough of these senseless attacks, Fulani people have no other means of livelihood other than herding,” he said.

Saleh urged security agencies to ensure robust collaborations with the communities in their mandate to enthrone law and order in the land.

He said the coalition was a law-abiding organisation with youth groups that preached national peace and unity.

He said: “We urge the authorities to release Fulani people being wrongfully detained, we are a law-abiding people, we will not support crime.

“Our people should be given a sense of belonging wherever they are found, especially in the formation of vigilance groups.”