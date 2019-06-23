The Taraba State Government has relaxed the curfew imposed on Jalingo, the state capital, following the persistent attack by Fulani militias.

The relaxation of the curfew was contained in a statement by Bala Dan Abu, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku, on Sunday.

Abu said in the statement: “After reviewing the security situation in Kona communities attacked recently by the Fulani militia, the Taraba State government h’as decided to review the curfew imposed on Jalingo, the state capital and the affected communities with immediate effect.

“The new schedule for the curfew is now 6pm to 6am instead of 4pm to 6am. The reduction in the number of hours covered by the curfew is as a result of the significant improvement in the security situation in the areas.

“Security agencies have been duly informed about the review and instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the new curfew schedule. Government wishes to thank security agencies and the people in the affected areas for their roles in facilitating the return of normalcy.

“The government wishes to appeal to all residents of Jalingo and the affected communities to continue to cooperate with the security agencies deployed to the areas to ensure the stability of peace already achieved in the areas.”