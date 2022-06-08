Fulani Attack: Lagos Police Command urges residents to disregard viral Whatsapp voice-note

The Lagos State Police Command has described a viral WhatsApp voice-note claiming that Fulanis have camped in Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Agemowo, Badagry in readiness for a massive attack on Badagry as false and mischievous.



The police in its response hit that the content of the voice-note was entirely false and mischievously, which was designed to cause unnecessary panic within the State.

The statement related that it was worthy of note that there is a Police Divison close to the estate – Morogbo Divison, adding that there was a Police Post next to the estate – Mowo Outpost. Police presence and intelligence gathering in the area is top notch.

“In a bid to be doubly sure that the claims are false, the Divisonal Police Officer of Morogbo visited the estate again today, inspected the entire facility and had an exhaustive session with the Facility Manager. The outcome of the operational visit lends credence to the futility of the voice-note” the Police stated.

In the meantime, the State’s Commissioner of Police, (CP) Abiodun Alabi, has enjoined residents to disregard the voice-note, assuring them that the Command in synergy with sister security agencies are fully prepared to nip any criminality in the bud, as well as leave no stone unturned in ensuring continued peace in the state.

