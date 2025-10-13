FULafia suspends academic activities as ASUU joins nationwide warning strike

The Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the nationwide warning strike declared by the union, effectively halting all academic and related activities on campus.

The Chairman of ASUU, FULafia chapter, Dr. Sunday Orinya, confirmed this in an interview, saying the decision to join the strike was unanimously agreed upon during the chapter’s meeting on Monday.

“We have written a letter to the university authorities about our decision on the strike. We will continue to monitor events to ensure full compliance from our chapter,” Dr. Orinya stated.

Responding to whether the activities of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) might affect ASUU’s action, Orinya dismissed any concerns, saying: “Each time ASUU goes on strike, students vacate the campus, but that is not the case with CONUA.”

He further emphasized that the strike would be total, noting that no academic activity would take place during the two-week period.

“From our chapter here, it’s a total strike. There will be no lecturing, accreditation, or supervision of students’ theses.

“No academic activities, both for part-time and regular students, during this two-week warning strike,” Orinya vowed.

The ASUU chairman lamented what he described as the Federal Government’s continued disregard for agreements reached with the union, accusing authorities of taking ASUU for granted.

He added that the government’s “no work, no pay” threat was not new to the union.

“The Federal Government has total disregard for agreements previously entered with ASUU and continues to flout them with impunity,” he said.