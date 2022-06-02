Fuji, Reggae musicians set date to hold unity concert

A musical concert by some Fuji and Reggae musicians to sensitise Nigerians and Africans in general on the need to remain united will hold on June 4 in Lagos.

Nigerian Reggae musician, Austin Peter, popularly known as King Wadada, is the organiser of the concert.

Peter disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

Peter said that the whole essence of the concert was to unite music fans of different genres of music in Reggae, Fuji, Juju, Afrobeat, Hip-Hop and more.

He said that musicians from the reggae and fuji genres of music would perform during the concert slated to hold at Ehi Resort in Lagos.

He said: “Yes, we are having a musical concert which will feature reggae and fuji musicians.

“It is to sensitise Africans generally to live peacefully with one another and be united.

“Artistes like famous Abass Akande, known as Obesere, Malawian artiste Baby Zamayata, B Clean, Benja-O, Ivoltage, Damsel HFH will be performing.

“The theme for the concert is: ‘Reggae Meets Fuji.’

“We call on Nigerians to come and be entertained.

“It starts 5pm till dawn.”

NAN.