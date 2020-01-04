In a very conscious build-up, preparations are already at feverish points for the conferment of the prestigious chieftaincy title of Maiyegun of Yorubaland on Fuji Czar, K-1 De Ultimate, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in a few days.

The organizing committee of the event, led by K-1 himself, in collaboration with selected Alaafin’s top palace chiefs are right now in the ancient town of Oyo to put finishing touches and final preparatory stages to the milestone and landmark event that will further signpost and announce K-1 as the first ever Maiyegun of Yorubaland.

K-1, based on his antecedents on events like this in his honour, will not allow the day to go without a magnificent and elaborate ceremony as he does not do his things in half measures, a statement by his publicist said on Friday.

The statement added: “Little wonder he and his team are earnestly in Oyo to tighten loose ends and put in place all necessary logistics of the much-anticipated defining moment for the Olu Aye of Fuji, King Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan.”