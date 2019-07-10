The Federation of Uganda Football Association has appointed Abdallah Mubiru as the Uganda Cranes interim coach.

Mubiru replaces former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre whose contract was terminated and joined Egyptian Club Pyramids FC.

Mubiru will be assisted by Livingstone Mbabazi and Sadiq Wasswa as assistant coach and goalkeeping coach respectively. Former Cranes skipper Geoffrey Massa will be the team coordinator.

The four were in charge of the Cranes team that competed in COSAFA Cup that was hosted in South Africa last month.

Speaking on Wednesday at a press conference at the FUFA headquarters in Mengo, FUFA President Moses Magogo said that the interim team will be in charge of 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers between Uganda and Somalia later this month.

“Going forward, we are aware that we are playing Somalia at the end of this month I think in CHAN. On 26th of this month we will be playing away against Somalia and the winner plays the winner between South Sudan and Burundi to be able to qualify for CHAN in Cameroon. That’s supposed to take place early 2020. At this point, FUFA executive has decided the following people to manage the team in the interim…..Because we have games coming up and aware that we may not have concluded this processing [of getting a substantive coach]. By the time we play the coming games, we will have Abdullah Mubiru running the team, together with Livingstone Mbabazi, Sadick wassa and Geoffrey Massa as a team to prepare us for the games. The other staff to support them will be mentioned later,” Mr Magogo said.

Magogo also said that since they have been appointed on interim basis, they are free to apply for the role of Uganda Cranes coach. He said that they have opened applications for both Ugandans and non-Ugandans who want to take up the position.

Magogo also said that their next focus is to qualify for the World Cup and other football tournaments