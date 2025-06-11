Fuel tanker explode near NASFAT camp, causes gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A petrol-laden tanker exploded into flames on Wednesday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, directly in front of the NASFAT Camp.

The tanker, which reportedly fell while in motion, caught fire shortly after tipping over, sending thick smoke into the sky and triggering a major traffic gridlock and panic among motorists and residents in the area.

Emergency responders from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Fire Service, and other first responders arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion to manage the situation and prevent further escalation.

A motorist, who narrowly escaped the flames, described the scene as “terrifying,” noting that thick black smoke rose into the sky as people fled in different directions.

“There was a loud explosion, followed by fire that spread so fast. I thank God I wasn’t too close,” he said.

Traffic in the area has been severely disrupted, with hundreds of vehicles stranded in a gridlock stretching for kilometers.

Authorities have advised motorists to use alternative routes, while fire service officials continue efforts to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings and bush areas.

As of the time of filing this report, no casualties have been officially confirmed.

This incident comes on the heels of a tanker explosion that occurred on Monday between the Oremeji and Olorunsogo areas of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which also caused significant traffic disruption.

Though no casualties were reported in the earlier case, the fire raged for hours before being brought under control by the Oyo State Fire Service.

