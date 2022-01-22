Fuel subsidy: TUC directs state councils, affiliates to prepare for strike

Following the decision of the Federal Government to remove the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit with effect from June, the Trade Union Congress has directed its state councils and affiliates to commence mobilisation for industrial actions against subsidy removal.

The Congress insisted that the FG must fulfil the various conditions it earlier presented before stopping the policy.

The union had said the government must revitalize the refineries, establish new ones, including modular refineries, ensure effective policing of the nation’s borders to stem the smuggling of petroleum products, among other things.

These were the resolutions of the TUC National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Saturday.

Reading the communiqué issued after the meeting, the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, said the proposal by the National Economic Council on subsidy removal should take into consideration the attendant economic impact on the masses.

According to him, there must be assurances that refineries would be fully overhauled and establishment of modular refineries encouraged.

He stated, “NEC-in-Session enjoined Congress members nationwide to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and ensure active participation in the democratic process ahead of 2023 general elections.

‘’Members are also urged to support the Political Commission of the Congress in creating groundswell awareness for providing leadership alternatives that deliver on democratic dividends and transformative governance to the people.

’’’NEC-in-Session insists that Federal Government must ensure that the conditions precedent put forward by the TUC on the deregulation of the downstream such as the revitalization of existing refineries, establishment of new ones including modular refineries, effective policing of borders to stem the rate of petroleum products smuggling, etc are implemented

‘’Finally, NEC-in-Session has mandated the Congress led by the President to take all necessary steps to ensure that these conditions are met before subsidy is removed. Consequently, NEC-in-Session directs state councils and affiliates to commence mobilisation of members for industrial actions against subsidy removal without government fulfilling conditions precedent’.’

While acknowledging the giant stride in rice production through various interventions by the Muhammadu Buhari regime, the Congress admonished the government to ensure that the price of rice becomes affordable to justify the rice revolution policy of the administration.

The union further said the government must exhibit political will in its economic diversification programmes with major focus on agricultural production.

“The development of the agricultural value chain can create mass employment and put the country on the path of economic recovery and prosperity,’’ it noted.

The union said it was dismayed by the job loss and financial insolvency in some electricity distribution companies, stressing that the privatization of the power sector should be reviewed since the contracts have expired to ensure viability, job security and effectiveness of the sector.