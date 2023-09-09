Fuel Subsidy Removal: UNN cancels Post-UTME screening test

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has announced the cancellation of its 2023/2024 Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was announced in a statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, C. N. Nnebedum, citing the current economic hardship ravaging the country.

The economic downturn, which arose from the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, has resulted in transportation fares skyrocketing across the country.

The statement explained that the management waived the Post-UTME screening test after considering the prevailing uncertainties and logistic implications of travelling down to Enugu State from across the country.

Instead of a physical screening test, the management has resolved to assess verified JAMB UTME, O’Level and Direct Entry results of prospective candidates.

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform prospective candidates and the general public that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka 2023/2024 Post-UTME Screening Exercise, earlier slated to start from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, through Friday, October 18, 2023, will no longer be held.

“The reconsideration by the Management to waive the Post-UTME Screening Test for 2023/2024 academic session was occasioned by the prevailing uncertainties and logistical implications of travelling down from various parts of the country at this challenging time.

“Management has come up with the decision that for the 2023/2024 Academic Session, the Screening Exercise shall be by the assessment of verified JAMB UTME, O’Level and Direct Entry results in place of the Post-UTME Computer Based Test (CBT) examination.

“Any candidate who fails to upload the verified O’Level results at JAMB CAPS in record time shall not be considered for admission.

“Other details on the registration for the Screening on O’Level and Direct Entry results at the UNN portal, as already published on our Website, remain as scheduled.”