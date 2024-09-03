Fuel subsidy: Nigerians must demand transparency from NNPCL — Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to demand transparency from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) regarding the actual payment status of petrol subsidy.

Obi, in a statement via his X handle on Tuesday, expressed deep concerns about conflicting reports on subsidy payments.

According to him, the reports have left Nigerians unclear about the company’s operations.

He wrote,“Nigerians must stop at nothing in demanding for transparency in the operations of government, especially critical agencies like the state-owned NNPCL whose activities appear to be shrouded in secrecy.

“The conflicting reports on subsidy payments have left Nigerians in the dark, unsure of what is happening in this all important company.

“It is very curious that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) which declared a N3 trillion profit in 2023, is coming up with a bizarre claim of “financial constraints” in supplying fuel.

“The fuel scarcity crisis, characterized by endless queues, and untold hardship, is a direct result of the government’s ineptitude.

“The $20 billion Dangote Refinery and other Modular Refineries’ struggles to secure crude oil supply and NNPCL’s search for outside operators for its refineries are further proof of this administration’s gross incompetence.

“We demand a better level of transparency in NNPCL’s operations, financial dealings, and plans for the future.

“The Petroleum Industry Act mandates an open and transparent NNPCL, we should not stand idly by while this government violates our laws.

“We demand that this administration come clean on these issues and take responsibility for the mess it has created.

Furthermore, Obi called on the administration to be transparent about the issues and to take responsibility for the chaos it has caused.

“We should not rest until we uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable. The Nigerian people deserve better,” he added.

