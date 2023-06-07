Fuel Subsidy Intervention: Reduce workdays to four — MURIC

As the Federal Government contemplates the introduction of intervention to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy in the oil sector, a human rights group, the Muslim rights Concern, has suggested that workdays should be reduced to four throughout Nigeria.

This suggestion was made on Wednesday by Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director of MURIC, in a statement.

Akintola said: “The Federal Government (FG) recently removed subsidy in the oil sector. This has started a bandwagon effect on the lives of Nigerians in different ways particularly transportation. Transport fares have skyrocketed to unbearable levels in all parts of the country leading to a situation where workers and other commuters get stranded midway.

“The Muslim Rights Concern is deeply concerned about the plight of poor Nigerians who are getting stranded on the way due to rise in transport fare. We are particularly worried about the fate of students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions whose pocket money and allowances are fast drying up and those whose pocket monies cannot take them home.

“Our leaders must look for quick solutions before the economy collapses. An unusual situation demands an uncommon way out. All of us must start thinking outside the box in view of the situation on ground.

“As our honest and sincere contribution to the search for interventions and palliatives, MURIC suggests that FG should reduce workdays from five to four. This will make Nigeria’s workdays start from Monday to Thursday if this policy is adopted.

“The advantages are numerous. Workers and students will spend less on transportation, students will have more time for their home assignments while hours of rest will increase for all. It will improve the health condition for all and sundry. A healthy nation, they say, is a wealthy nation.

“This template has been tried in Kaduna State and it is still working well. It has brought happiness to both workers and students in the state since it was introduced three years ago (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/497955-kaduna-begins-four-day-working-week.html?tztc=1).

“The latest model is that of Kwara State where the state government introduced a three-day work week two days ago (https://guardian.ng/news/kwara-government-reduces-workdays-to-three-times-a-week-for-state-public-servants/).

“State governments may pick their own preferences: whether to work for three days in a week or four days. It depends on the stamina of the workforce and the extent to which state governments can control the cost of transportation.

“As we draw the curtain, we reiterate our iron-cast support for the removal of oil subsidy. Although he was not the one who removed subsidy directly, we give kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his boldness and consistency on the issue. We need leaders like this who will walk their talks.”