After consistent aerial bombardments, bandit kingpins beg for amnesty

With the sustained aerial bombardments on their locations and hideouts by men of the Nigerian Airforce, notorious bandit kingpins in North-Western states of Nigeria have requested for dialogue and amnesty from the government.

Intelligence sources told PRNigeria that bandit kingpins in Katsina and Zamfara states sent delegations to a meeting held at Gusami Village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area in Zamfara.

The meeting had in attendance some of the kingpins and their representatives including Usman Ruga Kachallah, Alaji Shingi, Lauwali Dumbulu, Shehu Bagiwaye, Sehu Karmuwal and Jarmi Danda.

The source said: “They met towards uniting their forces and opt for peace with the government after suffering major casualties from military attacks. They promised to surrender their weapons for a peace deal.

“They also expressed their regret that while they are ready to embrace peace with the new administrations in their respective states, their morale has been dampened by the continuous attacks from the Nigerian Airforce that targeted their homes, families, animals and storages.”

In their latest meeting, PRNigeria gathered that the bandit leaders agreed to key into peace initiatives by surrendering parts of their weapons to the government forces while they bury some pending when all the kingpins in other locations would also do so.

According to our source, the bandit leaders insisted that they had to keep some of their weapons for fear that other bandit leaders in parts of Zamfara, Sokoto and border areas with Niger Republic might come and attack them afterwards.

They also requested that officials of recognised and registered Fulani groups, like Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) can be involved in brokering the peace process and the Amnesty Programme.